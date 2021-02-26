Brrrrr

ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT's “JOSH, RACHEL And GRUNWALD in the Morning” raised awareness and money for the downtown DETROIT RONALD McDONALD HOUSE this week by sacrificing one of their own. The show's STEVE GRUNWALD lived outside on the garden patio, covered in ice, at the organization until the show reached its goal of raising $50,000 for the cause.

The show "celebrated" GRUNWALD's completion of the challenge by allowing local hockey players to take shots at a dunk tank (donating $100 per shot) attempting to submerge GRUNWALD in the tank full of water topped with a coating of ice from the cold weather. The grand total raised for the downtown DETROIT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE by “JOSH, RACHEL And GRUNWALD in the Morning's” efforts this week neared $88,000.

