Enhanced Programming Leadership Structure

ENTERCOM has rolled out a new programming leadership structure for its central programming team, "positioning the company for further growth and increased capacity for multi-platform premium content development," according to a company release.

“This enhanced leadership team will supplement our premium content offering throughout our portfolio and ensure we have the premier collection of personalities engaging deeply with our audiences nationwide,” said Chief Programming Officer PAT PAXTON. “It will also allow us to best integrate the innovation of new products and content so we are continuously growing the impact and reach of our offering and super serving our 170 million listeners each month.”



PAXTON will continue to lead ENTERCOM’s programming department, and will focus day-to-day on the management of its portfolio of market-leading brands. He will also continue to oversee ENTERCOM’s brand research and marketing efforts. JEFF SOTTOLANO, EVP/Programming, will continue to manage ENTERCOM’s Sports, all-News and News/Talk brands. He will also be charged with growing ENTERCOM content insights and analytics capabilities and overseeing its network and syndicated content development.

DAVE RICHARDS joins ENTERCOM’s central programming leadership team as SVP/Programming.

MICHAEL MARTIN will continue to serve as SVP/Programming and Music Initiatives.

