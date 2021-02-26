New Apple Music Country Show

Comedian and actor LESLIE JORDAN and Country music songwriter TRAVIS HOWARD will launch "Hunker Down Radio" on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28th at 1p (CT). Each weekly, one-hour episode will give a glimpse into JORDAN's life as well as play a mix of Country, Gospel and Blues. In the debut episode, JORDAN discusses how he and HOWARD met, the closest he’s gotten to meeting ELTON JOHN, and why ROSANNE CASH might be coming for him after she hears this episode. JORDAN also reveals how he got BRANDI CARLILE to sing on "Angel Band," from his forthcoming hymns album, "Company’s Coming," due out on FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd.

