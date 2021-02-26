Staff Cuts

iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA has let go three members of their engineering staff.

SCOTT SOLKO, a broadcast engineer with 28 years experience, former iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA Regional Engineering Lead, and previously Dir./Engineering for the RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW is seeking new opportunities. Contact SCOTT at (561) 713-6065 and/or scottsolko@icloud.com.

Fellow engineer MICK RAPEER, with 40 years of radio engineering and on-air experience, and former Regional Engineer IHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA is available. Contact RAPEER at 610) 635-9107 and/or mick@ryderbroadcast.com.

Also leaving iHEARTMEDIA is DAVID WAGGENER. WAGGENER had been a Regional engineer for iHEARTMEDIA/SOUTH FLORIDA. WAGGENER worked in engineering for 28 years, previously with COX and PAXSON. Reach out to WAGGENER at (954) 806-4526 and/or dwaggy954@comcast.net.

