EVANS BROADCAST COMPANY has upped LSM HENRY EVANS to Market Mgr. for the company's RENO cluster, Alternative KRAT (ALT 92.1), News-Talk KKFT-KSVL (99.1 FM TALK), AC KRFN (FUN 100.9), Country KCMY-A-K273AF (FM 102.5 COWBOY COUNTRY), and Country KRFN-KD2-K236CN (95.1 THE WOLF). EVANS joined the family company in 2017 after serving in the IRAQ war and attending college on the G.I. Bill.

EVANS said, “Our vets see a challenge as an opportunity, and 2020 was just that. Despite the shutdown of many of our advertisers, we simply worked harder, smarter, and outperformed the huge conglomerates in this industry. Net sales increased by 5% over 2019.”

