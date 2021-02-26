-
KGNC/Amarillo Adds Kelsey Schuler As MD/Content Director/Night Host
ALPHA MEDIA Country KGNC/AMARILLO, TX has added KELSEY SCHULER as MD/Content Director and night host. SCHULER and station OM SCOTT GAINES previously worked together at CUMULUS MEDIA WKHX (then KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA.
"I am extremely excited to have KELSEY here, and we are only going to grow more and continue delivering the best radio in the panhandle," said GAINES.