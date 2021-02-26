Schuler

ALPHA MEDIA Country KGNC/AMARILLO, TX has added KELSEY SCHULER as MD/Content Director and night host. SCHULER and station OM SCOTT GAINES previously worked together at CUMULUS MEDIA WKHX (then KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA.

"I am extremely excited to have KELSEY here, and we are only going to grow more and continue delivering the best radio in the panhandle," said GAINES.

« see more Net News