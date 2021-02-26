-
KTEX/McAllen Midday Host Amanda Mey Goes On ‘Permanent Maternity Leave’
February 26, 2021 at 12:02 PM (PT)
-
After nearly five years on the air there, iHEARTMEDIA Country KTEX/McALLEN, TX midday host AMANDA MEY has resigned, effective TODAY (2/26). She started with the station in overnights before rising to middays.
She announced her departure in a FACEBOOK Live video this morning, before later sharing it on air. “It’s time for me to start a new chapter in my life,” she said before revealing that she is pregnant with a baby boy and due in APRIL. “I’m going on permanent maternity leave,” she said through tears. Watch her announcement here.
No word yet on plans for her replacement.