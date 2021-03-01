Bluewerks Vol. 1

A pair of iconic labels -- ASTRALWERKS and BLUE NOTE RECORDS -- both now under the CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP umbrella, have teamed up to create BLUEWERKS, a new series of Lo-Fi compilations where downtempo electronica meets jazz-infused sounds across a variety of themes and moods.

The first collection, "BLUEWERKS, Vol. 1: Up Down Left Right," came out on FRIDAY, an eight-track EP introduced by BBC RADIO 1’s PETE TONG that features up-and-coming Lo-Fi creators including ZMEYEV, SEBASTIAN KAMAE, IYSU, SAIB, G MILLS, HIYASU and PHLOCALYST. BLUEWERKS draws its essence from the musical legacies of these two influential labels, each of which represent excellence in their genre. Watch the full EP continuous visualizer below.

Commented ASTRALWERKS GM TOBY ANDREWS, “Partnering with BLUE NOTE to release the first collection of Lo-Fi music from within the CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP family felt like a natural fit between our label’s respective sounds. Together with DON WAS and the team, we feel we’ve found an ideal blend of music for all occasions – studying, relaxing, chilling out, and everything in between. Our ambition is to update with future volumes regularly and build BLUEWERKS into a destination for the space, backed by the biggest labels in electronic and jazz respectively.”

Added BLUE NOTE's WAS, “Lo-Fi beats is a highly evocative form of music with its roots clearly planted in the chordal harmonics and rhythms of jazz. The level of artistry involved in creating these tracks fits right in with BLUE NOTE’s mission of creating expressive and authentic music. On top of that, the opportunity to join forces with TOBY and his innovative ASTRALWERKS team guarantees that high adventure will be had by all.”

