Sounds Like TV

TORONTO BLUE JAYS game broadcasts on ROGERS Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORONTO and the SPORTSNET RADIO NETWORK will be simulcasts of SPORTSNET television coverage this season. Radio broadcasts will use the audio from the TV coverage, with BUCK MARTINEZ, DAN SCHULMAN, and PAT TABLER heard on both; Radio voice BEN WAGNER will move from radio to the combined crew, which will also include JAMIE CAMPBELL, JOE SIDDALL, HAZEL MAE, and ARASH MADANI. The move is being attributed to a desire to minimize travel in the pandemic.

The JAYS will be opening the season with home games at their Spring Training base in DUNEDIN, FL, with the rest of the schedule up in the air due to travel restrictions between CANADA and the U.S. The team played last season's home games at SAHLEN FIELD in BUFFALO and is expected to play home games in the early part of the season there as well, with the Triple-A BUFFALO BISONS temporarily relocating to accomodate the parent club.

