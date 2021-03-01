Special Show Celebrating International Women's Day

THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK will pay tribute to female artists in honor of INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY MARCH 8th on this week's show, debuting TOMORROW (3/2) with special guest, ROCK N’ ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee NANCY WILSON of HEART.

The menu for THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK for the week on MARCH 2nd through MARCH 8th will celebrate and shine a light on the achievements of women and how far they have come in the fight for their rights within the political, cultural, and social spheres. The show features new music from ARLO PARKS, CLOE WILDER, THE STAVES, THE BLOSSOM, JPOLAND, DESSA, FLOCK OF DIMES, ELLA K SOL, SUZI QUATRO, DEAP VALLEY, ORA THE MOLECULE, and SOPHIA MCGLEW.

THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK Exec. Producer/Marketing Director JIM EDWARDS said, "It's tough to get your music heard on the radio when your independent and even harder for women in a male dominated industry. THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK showcases independent music and with so much of it being created by women, we felt their music deserved an even brighter spotlight. INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY is the perfect time to dedicate the full hour of our show to some of the amazing music created by women today!"

The weekly one hour syndicated weekly show serves up new music in a hip food truck format featuring alternative and indie music, hosted by AARON ZYTLE. THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is available at no cost to radio stations. The show is available for download every MONDAY. Find more information and a show demo here.

THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK is currently carried on 31 radio stations, as a podcast on all major platforms like SPOTIFY and APPLE and online 24/7 at www.newmusicfoodtruck.com.

