Come Out & Play IPA On March 11th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA will be joined virtually by THE OFFSPRING at the "ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR" stop on THURSDAY, MARCH 11th at EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY from 7-9p. ALT 104.5 winners will be chosen to sample the custom "COME ALT & PLAY IPA" during a live broadcast with night host JAMMIN’ JESSIE featuring THE OFFSPRING and EVIL GENIUS’ HEAD BREWER. The VIPs will enjoy a virtual meet and greet with THE OFFSPRING and exclusive virtual concert featuring songs from band's forthcoming album, LET THE BAND TIMES ROLL, due out APRIL 16th.

ALT 104.5 listeners will get their chance to win all this week on THE WOODY SHOW. In addition, the first 20 people at the event will receive a custom ALT 104.5 pint glass. Listeners can enjoy a socially distanced pint at EVIL GENIUS BEER COMPANY’s tasting room or grab a brew to go. The ALT 104.5 BREWERY TOUR spotlights breweries in the PHILADELPHIA area that have experienced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic.

