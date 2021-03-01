Keyword Alerts Mean $$$

As a Program Director, you are responsible for monitoring what goes out over-the-airwaves. That’s not always possible to do in real time. Now you can quickly set up keyword alerts to instantly notify you when certain words, phrases, or topics are mentioned on air.

You’ll receive a time-stamped aircheck, sent directly to your email, in near real-time. Receive daily and weekly reports. Take talent coaching and on-air monitoring to a whole new level. Work Smarter On-Air!

