Is Local Programming Becoming A Thing Of The Past?

Recent changes in staffing and local resources at many of the larger radio companies, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have carved deep channels of change in the day-to-day operating methods of many markets and stations with many companies putting more emphasis than ever on hub and spoke programming.

In this timely session, we ask "Is Local Programming Becoming A Thing Of The Past?" Our panelists will be exploring the changing dynamics of radio programmers now running stations day-to-day in other markets. How does this look and is there more of this in store? How are you accomplishing your day-to-day goals and managing resources from air talent to support teams? What's the trick to making your station come off live and local and still have the feel of authenticity? And most importantly, is this strategy that's saving operational money improving or hurting the financial returns based on ratings?

The other part of this equation is the relationship with labels -- Is this helping or hurting new music discovery efforts and radio's place at the table?

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is thrilled to welcome to our virtual stage, these experts:

NICKI FARAG,

DEF JAM EVP/Head Of Promotion

LOUIE DIAZ,

CUMULUS VP/Contemporary, OM/PD WWWQ/ATLANTA

MARK ADAMS,

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 Brand Coord.,

PD, KIOI & KYLD/SAN FRANCISCO

MICHAEL MARTIN

ENTERCOM, SVP Prog/Music Initiatives

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event scheduled to take place from 8a to 3p (PT) on each of the two days APRIL 21 & 22, seeks to bring together audio thought leaders and experts from the U.S. and around the globe to share their knowledge and discuss innovations in radio, streaming and podcasting with content designed to address changes in the work place, financials and the future of the audio business in a post-COVID-19 world.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT registrants can watch and interact with most session moderators and speakers in real time with live Q&A, and when the session is over, it will be available on demand to re-watch/re-listen, or to watch/listen for the first time at your convenience, or as many times as you'd like.

