Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Olivia Rodrigo New #1; Ritt Momney Nearing Top 5; The Weeknd Top 10; Ava Max Top 15; The Kid Laroi, Derulo/Levine Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO takes over the top spot in just her seventh week with "drivers license," moving 2*-1* and is up 1697 spins

* BILLIE EILISH has another week of growth of over 900 spins with "Therefore I Am," at 5* with +912 spins

* RITT MOMNEY is knocking on the top 5 door as "Put Your Records On" jumps 8*-6* and is +854 spins

* THE WEEKND lands another top 10 as "Save Your Tears" moves 11*-10* and is +962

* AVA MAX is top 15, up 743 spins with "My Head & My Heart," advancing to 15*

* DUA LIPA is closing in on the top 15 in her third week, up 19*-16* with "We're Good," up 1811 spins this week and over 5000 spins the last two weeks

* THE KID LAROI goes top 20, moving 24*-19* with "Without You" and is up 1001 spins

* JASON DERULO & ADAM LEVINE go top 20 with "Lifestyle"

* GLASS ANIMALS "Heat Waves" (36*-31*, +644 spins) and CARDI B's "Up" (39*-34*, +507 spins) both grab five point jumps and grow over 500 spins

* DAYA and MASKED WOLF land debut with gains of 364 and 443 spins respectively

Rhythmic: CJ New Chart Topper; Bad Bunny/Jhay Cortez Top 3; Ariana, Saweetie/Doja Top 5; Cardi B Top 10

* Newcomer CJ takes over the top spot with "Whoopty," moving 2*-1* and +478 spins

* BAD BUNNY is now top 3 with "Dakiti," featuring JHAY CORTEZ, motoring 6*-3* and is up 347 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE is in the top 5 and leaps 8*-4* with "34+35," up 564 spins

* SAWEETIE lands another top 5 with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 7*-5* and is +305 spins

* CARDI B is top 10 in her fourth week on the chart, moving 11*-8* with "Up," at +726 spins

* Outside the top 10, NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z move 25*-22* with "What It Feels Like," up 487 spins

* G-EAZY and CHRIS BROWN leap 29*-24* with "What It Feels Like," up 491 spins

* Moving into the top 25 and up 409 spins is "Hello" by POP SMOKE, featuring A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

* MEGAN THEE STALLION surges 36*-29* with "Cry Baby," featuring DA BABY, up 322 spins

* LIL TJAY has the top debut at 36* with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK - up 550 spins

* SPOTTEMGETTEM enters at 38* with "Beat Box"

Urban: CJ Scores Dual #1; Internet Money Top 3; Yung Bleu/Drake Top 5; Cardi B, Lil Baby Top 10

* CJ is the chart topper at both Rhythmic and Urban with "Whoopty," moving 4*-1* and is +1666 spins

* INTERNET MONEY is now top 3 with "Lemonade," featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV, rising 5*-3*

* YUNG BLEU and DRAKE go top 5 with "You're Mines Still," climbing 8*-5* and are up 636 spins

* CARDI B hits the top 10 at Urban as well, climbing 12*-8* with "Up," at +763 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 10 with "On Me," up 11*-10* and is up 404 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION soars 19*-14* with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 433 spins

* MORRAY is top 20 with "Quicksand," moving 21*-17* and is +205 spins

* FAT JOE enters the top 20 with "Sunshine (The Light,)" up 25*-19*, featuring DJ KHALED and AMORPHOUS, and is +265 spins

* NIPSEY HUSSLE & JAY-Z are top 20 as well with "What It Feels Like," rising 30*-20* and is +445 spins

* SAWEETIE surges 40*-30* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 695 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ has the top debut at 33* with "Gravity," featuring TYLER, THE CREATOR, up 326 spins

* FREDO BANG (featuring LIL DURK), SUMMER WALKER, and FUTURE & LIL UZI VERT also debut

Hot AC: 24KGoldn Back To #1; Dua Lipa Top 3; Rodrigo Spins Surge; Ritt Momney, All Time Low Top 20

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR reclaim the #1 spot at Hot AC with "Mood"

* DUA LIPA is top 3 with "Levitating" moving 4*-3* and is +303 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO, already inside the top 10, moves 7*-6* with "drivers license," with a big spin gain of 713

* RITT MOMNEY goes top 20 with "Put Your Records On," leaping 21*-19* and is +436 spins

* ALL TIME LOW goes top 20 as "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, goes 23*-20* and grows 348 spins

* AVA MAX is up 335 spins as she moves to 23* with "My Head & My Heart"

* DUA LIPA vaults 38*-30* with "We're Good," up 227 spins

* AJR and GLASS ANIMALS debut this week

Active Rock: Mammoth WVH New #1; Papa Roach Runner Up; Chevelle Top 5; Corey Taylor Top 15; Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry Top 20

* MAMMOTH VHH takes over the top spot with "Distance," up 2*-1* and is +61 spins

* PAPA ROACH is the runner up with "The Ending," rising 3*-2*

* CHEVELLE goes top 5 with "Self destructor," climbing 6*-4* and +124 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS jump 10*-8* with "Waiting On A War," up 174 spins

* COREY TAYLOR is top 15 with "Samantha's Gone," rising 16*-14*

* SEETHER moves 19*-16* with "Bruised And Bloodied" and lands a triple digit increase at +114 spins

* AYRON JONES is top 20 as "Mercy" moves 24*-19* and is +163 spins

* BLACK STONE CHERRY goes 21*-20* with "Again"

* OFFSPRING, SERJ TANKIAN, and 10 YEARS debut

Alternative: Cage Holds Top Spot; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Remain Runner Up; Glass Animals Top 3; Foo Fighters Top 10

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT hold the top spot with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)" for a 3rd week by just one spin

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR remain the runner up with "My Ex's Best Friend," with another strong spin gain of 149

* GLASS ANIMALS are top 3 with "Heat Waves," up 4*-3* and +94 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 10 now at three formats as "Waiting On A War" goes 12*-10* and is +163 spins

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY leap into the top 15 with "You," as they are +219 spins and are up 16*-14*

* AJR are top 20, rising 25*-17* with "Way Less Sad," up 393 spins

* Another top 20 for DAYGLOW with "Close To You," moving 21*-19* and +97 spins

* NESSA BARRETT debuts at 26* with "la di die," f/jxdn, up 357 spins

* MIKE SHINODA scores a debut at 29* with "Happy Endings," featuring IANN DIOR and UPSAHL, at +319 spins

* Debuting at 30* is "The Eulogy Of You And Me" by LILHUDDY, up 264 spins

* YUNO enters at 35* with "Somebody" at +276 spins

* BLACKBEAR's multi-format hit "Hot Girl Bummer" enters the Alternative chart at 39* this week

Triple A: Kings Hold Top Spot; Cannons Runner Up; Rateliff Top 10; Batiste, Blanco/Marshmello/Joy Surge

* KINGS OF LEON hold the top spot for a third week with "The Bandit"

* CANNONS are now the runner up as "Fire For You" moves 4*-2* and is +48 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF is top 10 with "Redemption," rising 11*-9* and +68 spins

* JON BATISTE vaults into the top 15, rising 19*-12* with "I Need You" at +71 spins

* BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO, and VANCE JOY score a large 27*-13* jump with "You" at +92 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is top 20 with "coney island," featuring THE NATIONAL, up 25*-18* and +24 spins

* KILLERS score a double digit jump as "C'est La Vie" leaps 29*-19* and are +52 spins

* PASSENGER and ARLO PARKS debut

