Sold

GHB RADIO, INC. is selling Adult Standards WHVN-A/CHARLOTTE to TRUTH BROADCASTING CORP. for $55,000. GHB acquired the station, then silent, last year from WHVN INC. for $20,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (WNMQ/COLUMBUS, MS, temporary facilities at main studio site after losing tower in ice storms); ADAMS RADIO OF DELMARVA PENINSULA, LLC (WZBH/MILLSBORO, DE, reduced power due to ice damage); THE PUBLIC BROADCASTING FOUNDATION OF NORTHWEST OHIO (WGDE/DEFIANCE, OH, reduced power due to failed exciter); NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, INC. (WEVS/NASHUA, NH, increased IBOC digital power); CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA (W252AW/CHICAGO, reduced power to preserve license and protect against interference); CADDO BROADCASTING COMPANY (KVRE/HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR, reduced power due to antenna feed line burnout); and RECORDING NW (KOUV-LP/VANCOUVER, WA, temporary operation at KIEV-LP site until weather improves to allow installation of new antennas on tall tree at new site).

WORLD RADIO NETWORK, INC. has applied for extensions of its Silent STAs for K206BP/WESLACO, TX, K248AM/MCALLEN, TX, and K235CI/DONNA, TX because the tower was dismantled.

And JW BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the donation of WMLB-A/AVONDALE ESTATES-ATLANTA, GA to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

