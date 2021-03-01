Learning Opportunity

MOBE (MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES IN BUSINESS & ENTERTAINMENT) SYMPOSIUM celebrates WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH (MARCH) with a week-long series of virtual programs devoted to women in advertising beginning TODAY (3/1) through FRIDAY (3/5).

Each of the five programs will air at 7p (ET) on the SYMPOSIUM’s FACEBOOK LIVE page and YOUTUBE LIVE channels. It’s also a part of MOBE’s Advanced Marketing Series.

TODAY’s program will feature an examination of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) called “Ride Or DEI?;” Tues. 3/2 -a discussion with CEOs called Power Players: Transforming MADISON AVENUE; WEDS. 3/3 -Creative's: How Is Storytelling Changing; THUR. 3/4 - Advertising Sales: Follow the Money; and FRIDAY 3/5 -Chief Marketing Officers: ROI in the New Paradigm.

All the panelists are either Presidents, CEOs, or senior executives at some of the industry’s top agencies.

MOBE Dir/Brand Strategy RAEL JACKSON said, “MOBE leadership saw the opportunity to focus on WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH as an immediate extension of its BLACK HISTORY MONTH celebration. We had great BLACK HISTORY MONTH topics and wanted to continue elevating our topics by acknowledging the impact of Black women in the advertising industry.

“TOM BURRELL, who founded the legendary BURRELL ADVERTISING AGENCY, may be the most well-known name, but women such as RENETTA MCCANN and CAROL H. WILLIAMS are arguably at least as influential. WILLIAMS is credited with creating the PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY and the unforgettable SECRET Deodorant tagline, "Strong enough for a man, but made for a woman."

Advisory Board Member/multicultural Marketing Consultant KEN RYE added, "Black women in the workforce, as entrepreneurs and as heads of household, have always been leading drivers of consumerism. This week gives us the opportunity to hear from some of the real power brokers who are expanding access and increasing impact in this ever-changing industry."

MOBE (pronounced MO-Bee) is where marketing, technology, sports, and entertainment professionals join with emerging businesses, entrepreneurs and other business professionals and corporations. An estimated $200 million in business was generated for African American companies as a direct result of associations conceived at MOBE symposiums.

Since MOBE Mondays launched as a weekly program in APRIL 2020, an audience of more than 100,000 people have tuned in to include achievers, influencers, and independent thinkers from major brands such as AARP, BET, BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD, NIELSEN, NEW YORK LIFE, THE OWN NETWORK, PROCTER & GAMBLE, REVOLT TV and SONY.

For more information about the organization check here.

