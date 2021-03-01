New Format

JOHN FREDERICKS is taking over operation of DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION's newly-acquired WMLB-A/AVONDALE ESTATES-ATLANTA, GA and is programming it as "FREEDOM WMLB AM 1690," with his JOHN FREDERICKS RADIO NETWORK (formerly MAGA RADIO NETWORK) conservative talk lineup, including his own show and a new syndicated hour hosted by former Rep. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA), whose show will air 3-4p (ET) weekdays.

FREDERICKS' show and programming are based out of RICHMOND, VA.

