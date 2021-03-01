New York

MEDIACO/NEW YORK Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) & R&B WBLS (107.5) wrapped up BLACK HISTORY MONTH by announcing the winners of the CARVER BANK FUTURE BLACK LEADERS contest. CARVER BANK was a partner of the month-long celebration.

The four winners chosen to receive $1,000.00 were Dr. CHARITY OYEDEJI, CASSANDRE DAVILMAR, FRANCES PEREZ-RODRIGUEZ, and JONATHAN BURNLEY.

VP/National & Community Partnerships SKIP DILLARD said, “It’s rewarding to team up with partners like CARVER BANK who truly understand our mission to support the future of the community. There were so many beautifully crafted essays to review. It is wonderful to step back and see all the good coming up with the next generations.”

CARVER BANK Pres./CEO MICHAEL PUGH added, “Being part of the community and recognizing the dedication and talent in the next generation of leaders is a privilege we don’t take lightly. These four individuals carry the spirit we need for unity and forward momentum and we’re proud to give them recognition that is truly well-deserved.”

Contestants were invited to nominate themselves or a leader they know for a chance to win a thousand dollars from CARVER BANK and recognition as a true local future Black leader. Each essay submission was reviewed by a panel of judges who scored each essay using a points system.

