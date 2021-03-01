Toledo, OH

FLEMING STREET COMMUNICATIONS R&B WJUC (THE JUICE 107.3)/TOLEDO OHIO is celebrating its 24th anniversary. This past SATURDAY (2/27) the station kicked things off by celebrating the history of DORR STREET --part 1 of a three-part series.

Pres. DEBRA LYNN said, “24 years ago, CHARLIE CHUCK pioneered WJUC THE JUICE to give the city of TOLEDO a voice. THE PEOPLES STATION legacy continues with a new generation of ownership. We are really digging deep in our community hoping to make a difference; and we will continue to be the platform for others, so they too, can make a difference.”

SUPERADIO’s syndicated morning host CHUBB ROCK added, ““I appreciate THE JUICE so much, they got the juice. They gave me my start, for me trying as an African American self-made guy to say, ‘Hey I can try to syndicate a show’ and they were behind me, and I appreciate them.”

During this anniversary year the station has refreshed some programming including it’s three-hour “THE SATURDAY MORNING JUICE program. The show is hosted by BOBBY SMITH of THE AFRICAN AMERICAN LEGACY PROJECT, community leader ALBERT EARL, and LIBBEY HIGH SCHOOL standout/air personality DANTE MAYS Sr.

It’s an interactive public affairs program that spotlights interviews with community leaders, promotes local business, discusses community concerns, and serves as a platform for the listening audience.

« see more Net News