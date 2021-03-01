Oakerson and Soder

STEVE COVINO and RICH DAVIS have exited SIRIUSXM FACTION TALk after 16 years with the satellite and streaming service, and the channel is revamping its lineup with the addition of comedians DAN SODER and BIG JAY OAKERSON's "THE BONFIRE," formerly at SIRIUSXM COMEDY CENTRAL RADIO, to the 5-7p (ET) slot vacated by the recent departure of another longtime host, JASON ELLIS.

“I’m beyond excited to have found our new home at FACTION TALK,” said OAKERSON. “To be sharing a channel and immediately following the great RON BENNINGTON is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to get back with our crew and start rocking again!!”



"I'm so excited to join FACTION TALK with shows like JIM AND SAM and BENNINGTON,” added Soder. “Honestly, I'm the most excited to get back on-air with the full BONFIRE crew, two months has been way too long and it's great to get back to work."



As for COVINO & RICH, the pair are continuing their show online via PATREON for subscribers, offering four weekday audio shows for $5/month and a $10/month tier with video streams and additional content.

