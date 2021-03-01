Erickson

ASCAP, the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS, announces that PATTY ERICKSON has joined the ASCAP team as SVP/Head of Human Resources. ERICKSON will report to ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS. She will oversee human resources at ASCAP and work closely with MATTHEWS on leadership, culture, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“PATTY’s energy and previous experience with media and mission-driven organizations is a perfect strategic fit for ASCAP,” said MATTHEWS. “Throughout her career, she has helped companies grow, change and adapt to complex challenges while navigating numerous changes in the media industry with grace and tenacity. I am looking forward to working with her on ASCAP’s continued evolution and on defining our new normal during and after this global pandemic.”

“I am excited to play a role in ASCAP’s next chapter,” said ERICKSON. “While the current environment is challenging, it has also presented opportunities for change and renewal. I am excited to get to work with the ASCAP team to evolve the organization to meet existing and future challenges.”

ERICKSON comes to ASCAP from BBC STUDIOS AMERICAS, where she was SVP/Head of Human Resources. There, as a member of the executive leadership team, she oversaw and advised on a full spectrum of strategic and operational HR activities including diversity and inclusion, organizational structure design and implementation, culture enhancement, talent management, employee engagement and policies, practices, and protocols during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Before BBC AMERICAS, ERICKSON held senior HR positions at RHI ENTERTAINMENT, INC., VIACOM, INC., and earlier in her HR career at book publisher HARPERCOLLINS. She is also a certified leadership and wellness coach.

ERICKSON succeeds CAROLYN JENSEN, who is retiring after successfully leading ASCAP’s HR function for 17 years, during which she helped engender a culture of respect, innovation, and collaboration.

