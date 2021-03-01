Ambassadors

A new program from the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is a volunteer initiative to help member stations connect with NAB staff and services. The Broadcast Ambassador Program will include volunteer "ambassadors," who will represent their stations and groups and will have direct lines of communication with NAB staff, sharing that information with colleagues. Volunteers are being sought among those in non-executive or general management positions in NAB member organizations, with recommendations from an NAB member station or group executive required.

“We are excited to enrich relationships with our members through this new ambassador program,” said NAB EVP/Industry Affairs APRIL CARTY-SIPP. “Ambassadors will complement our board of directors in helping to shape NAB’s goals to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

Find out more by emailing nabambassador@nab.org.

« see more Net News