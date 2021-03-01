Tigirlily (Photo: Jared Olson)

While the deal has not yet officially been signed, MONUMENT RECORDS has confirmed that it has offered a recording contract to Country duo TIGIRLILY (pronounced Tie-girl-lily). The duo -- comprised of sisters KENDRA and KRISTA SLAUBAUGH -- broke the news on their socials last week (2/25) by sharing a video of their FACETIME conversation with MONUMENT GM KATIE McCARTNEY, during which she referenced a positive meeting with the sisters the day before, and then made the offer.

In their social post, the duo wrote, "We’ve been dreaming of this moment for so many years. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, we couldn’t have done this without you. I don’t know who needs to hear this, but dreams DO come true."

The duo has been touring and performing in the DAKOTAS, MONTANA and MINNESOTA since they were teenagers, made the move from their native NORTH DAKOTA to NASHVILLE in 2017 and quickly landed a weekly gig performing at DIERKS BENTLEY's WHISKEY ROW, while continuing to tour. They also became members of NASHVILLE's THE615HOUSE collective, where artists collaborate on TIKTOK videos. Both sisters also graduated with honors from NASHVILLE's BELMONT UNIVERSITY in MAY 2020.

