ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA morning host JJ HAYES, who got engaged to girlfriend AMY POWERS KISTLER on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th. HAYES popped the question on the air. Watch a video of the emotional moment here.

HAYES tragically lost his beloved wife, MICHELLE HORNE, to COVID-19 last OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/12/20).

