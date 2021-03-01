Kingsley

Broadcasting legend BOB KINGSLEY's personal archival collection, representing his six-decade radio career, has been donated to the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM (CMHOFM) in NASHVILLE by his widow and KCCS PRODUCTIONS business partner, NAN KINGSLEY. The donation includes KINGSLEY’s audio collection, with more than 700 fully produced "BOB KINGSLEY's Country Top 40" shows, as well as 3,200 interviews with artists and influencers.

“As a fan himself of Country music and the people who created it, BOB never took for granted the platform that allowed him to share the magic of this genre with listeners around the world,” said NAN. “BOB’s mission was to help preserve this music’s legacy and advocate for its future. I am proud to bring this collection to its rightful home.”

“We are grateful that NAN has entrusted the museum with the care of the substantial audio archive she and BOB developed and preserved,” said CMHOFM CEO KYLE YOUNG. “The KINGSLEY collection adds an essential chapter in Country music history to the museum’s archival holdings, showcasing the contributions of one of Country radio’s most esteemed figures and its longest-serving syndicated host.”

