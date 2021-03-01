Reardon, Glover

ENTERCOM News-Talk KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS is adding an FM translator simulcast on K254CR as "NEWS RADIO 98.7 FM KMOX" starting MARCH 22nd. The translator previously relayed sister News-Talk KFTK (97.1 FM TALK); along with the translator simulcast, "THE MARK REARDON SHOW" moves from 2-4p (CT) on KMOX-A to 3-6p on KFTK (97.1 FM TALK), while "THE DAVE GLOVER SHOW" goes from 3-6p on 97.1 FM TALK to 3-7p on KMOX, with a "BEST OF GLOVER" show featuring material from GLOVER's show on the FM station will air on 97.1 FM TALK 6-7p (CT).



“We are beyond excited to amplify the reach of the one and only KMOX and serve the St. Louis area in a more significant way,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “We are thrilled for 'THE DAVE GLOVER SHOW' to bring over 20 years of success to KMOX with this expansion to FM. DAVE and his team have had an unprecedented track record of creating laughter, highlighting thought provoking topics, and committing to relevant, local content day in and day out.”



“Our goal is to serve as the voice of the entire community,” said KMOX Brand Mgr. STEVE MOORE. “It’s important that KMOX is available on multiple platforms in order to keep the listeners in the business district informed with the latest news throughout the city.”

« see more Net News