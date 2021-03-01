Thirty Tigers

THIRTY TIGERS has promoted seven and added four to its NASHVILLE office. Included in the promotions are ROBERT KNOTTS, who has been with the company since 2014, rising from VP/Digital Strategy to VP/Distribution. MATT BURY, who is celebrating a decade with TRIPLE TIGERS, is elevated from Dir./Project Management to VP/Project Management.

Other promotions and changes include DARBY LEIBER from Project Manager to Digital Sales Manager, ZACH WALTON from Independent Retail Coordinator to Project Manager, ALEX RAMSAY from Production Coordinator to Independent Retail Sales & Marketing Coordinator and MICKI WINDHAM from Production Coordinator to Production Manager. Shifting departments is CAROLINE FEARNOW, who formerly served as Promotions Coordinator and now joins the sales and marketing team as Digital Marketing and Advertising Coordinator.

New to the team are Project Manager MICHAEL SMITH, Office Manager SEPTEMBER LANDERS, Digital Production Coordinator FADIMATA MAIGA and Radio Promotions Coordinator JOSH BIRDSONG. SMITH arrives from BLOODSHOT RECORDS, and will relocate to NASHVILLE from CHICAGO. LANDERS joins the team from RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT.

DAVID MACIAS, President and Co-Founder of THIRTY TIGERS, says of the changes, “I’m proud of the team we are building at THIRTY TIGERS and the continued level of service we provide our artists on a daily basis. With the growth of our current employees and the key additions we’ve made in the last year, I’m confident that THIRTY TIGERS will continue to thrive.”

