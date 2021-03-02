Holly Humberstone

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) announced MONDAY (3/1) they have signed rising singer-songwriter HOLLY HUMBERSTONE to an exclusive, global publishing agreement.

According to UMPG, In less than a year, HOLLY has become the biggest unsigned artist out of the UK. She was awarded #2 on the prestigious BBC Sound of 2021 Poll, included on BBC Radio 1’s 2021 Brit List, and was featured on AMAZON MUSIC UK Ones To Watch 2021 and VEVO DSCVR’s Artists To Watch 2021. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut EP FALLING ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL has already amassed more than 50 million streams.

She was also chosen as APPLE’s Up Next Artist in 2020 following in the footsteps of BILLIE EILISH, was featured in VEVO’s DSCVR At Home series and performed on BBC’s Music’s Introducing Live from the BBC Radio Theatre, which has earned a reputation for extraordinary intimate, live performances during lockdown. She has also received international critical acclaim from THE NEW YORK TIMES, NME, BILLBOARD, BEATS 1, RADIO 1, KCRW, TRIPLE J, and ROLLING STONE.

HOLLY said, "I’m really excited to join the UMPG family! They’ve been so supportive since the beginning of my journey and I couldn’t ask for a better team.”

DANI SAWYERR, UMPG A&R Manager, said: “HOLLY is a special talent and we knew from the moment we heard ‘Deep End’ that we just had to work with her. A world-class songwriter full of ambition and drive, her potential as both an artist and writer has no limits. We’re extremely excited to be working together with HOLLY and her manager JOSH SANGER as she enters the next phase of her creative journey.”

MIKE MCCORMACK, UMPG UK Managing Director added, “One of the brightest, most promising songwriters / artists, HOLLY is undoubtedly on the horizon of huge, global success. She has the talent and a great team behind her. A special thank you to JODY GERSON for her leadership and support in this deal. HOLLY has fans throughout the UMPG family, but I would like to especially acknowledge DANI SAWYERR and DOUGIE BRUCE who were big fans of HOLLY from early on. We are thrilled to be part of HOLLY’s musical journey and look forward to bringing her music to the world.”

It's expected in summer 2021 HOLLY will embark on a UK tour including four sold-out OMEARA LONDON shows.

