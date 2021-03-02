Over $1.3 Million For Johns Hopkins Children's Center

ENTERCOM's Hot AC WWMX (MIX 106.5)/BALTIMORE raised over $1.3 million for JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’s CENTER in BALTIMORE, a member of the CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK®. The effort took place during the 32nd annual “Mix 106.5 Radiothon for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.”

The Radiothon was broadcast FEBRUARY 25th and 26th. MIX 106.5 on-air personalities PRIESTLY, STEVE KRAMER, JESS DUTRA, CORINNA DELGADO, MARIA DENNIS, and JEREMY CONN shared stories of hope from families and kids treated at JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’S CENTER.

TRACY BRANDYS, SVP/Market Manager, ENTERCOM BALTIMORE said, “Mix 106.5 has been a long-time champion for families and kids in MARYLAND. Year after year, we are excited that Radiothon supports the vital, life-saving mission of JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’s CENTER. Being in the middle of a pandemic, we weren’t sure what to expect, but MARYLAND residents came through in a big way. We’re thankful for the generosity of our listeners and sponsors who helped raise an amazing amount for JOHNS HOPKINS kids.”

MARGARET MOON, M.D., M.P.H., co-director and pediatrician-in-chief, JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’s CENTER added, "When a child is in the hospital, particularly for an extended period of time, life does not feel normal. Funding raised during events like radiothon helps us bring that sense of normalcy to our patients, so kids can feel like kids, and enables our providers and staff to provide the world-renown pediatric care for which we are known.”

DAVID HACKAM, M.D., Ph.D., co-director and pediatric surgeon-in-chief, JOHNS HOPKINS CHILDREN’s CENTER also said, “We are so thankful for the generosity of the listeners and callers, as well as MIX 106.5, our volunteers and staff who helped make this event such a success.”

