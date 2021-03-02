Track45

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ TRACK45, who earned 26 MEDIABASE adds this week with their new debut single, “Met Me Now," making it the most-added record at Country radio. The song has a total of 28 stations on board.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP Pres./Recorded Music, NASHVILLE JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication & Secondary Promotion MATTHEW HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI.

« see more Net News