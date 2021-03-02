Clarke, Menegus

COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Content and Audience TIM CLARKE is joining ENTERCOM as SVP/Market Manager for the BOSTON cluster: Sports WEEI-F, Sports WEEI-A (ESPN ON WEEI), AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7), and Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103)/BOSTON and Sports WVEI-A/WORCESTER. The company has also added MIAMI Market Mgr. duties to ENTERCOM GAINESVILLE, MEMPHIS, MIAMI, and ORLANDO Regional Pres. and ORLANDO Market Mgr. CLAUDIA MENEGUS' duties. Both CLARKE and MENEGUS start their new positions on MONDAY, MARCH 15th.

“We’re so excited to welcome TIM as ENTERCOM BOSTON’s Market Manager,” said ENTERCOM BOSTON Regional Pres. MARK HANNON. “TIM is a proven broadcast executive who brings tremendous insights into content, audience and data analytics. He’s perfectly suited to lead our six amazing brands and digital assets into the future.”

“I am honored and thrilled to join ENTERCOM and work with the incredibly talented team in BOSTON and across the entire organization,” said CLARKE. “I truly admire ENTERCOM and their forward-thinking strategy as they build the future of audio while also serving their communities and being world-class local broadcasters.”

“I look forward to leading our MIAMI market and its seven premier brands,” said MENEGUS, who joined ENTERCOM when it acquired CBS RADIO, and will now oversee Sports WQAM-A (560 THE JOE), Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET), Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9), AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM), Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH), Top 40/Rhythmic WPOW (POWER 96), and Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI. “Collectively, these stations and our talent embody the local spirit of MIAMI, giving listeners a home for entertainment and information each and every day. I’m proud to have the opportunity to work with these brands and our talented MIAMI team, reimagining new possibilities and connecting with our consumers and community.”

