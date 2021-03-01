Pharma Case Studies

WESTWOOD ONE's latest corporate blog post by Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD tests the effectiveness of AM/FM radio for pharmaceutical brands and finds some arguments towards drug clients increasing their buys on radio.

In the post, BOUVARD cites a NIELSEN Media Impact study of a 2019 campaign for psoriasis medication OTEZLA that saw $36.4 million allocated to TV and a result of 59% reach among Adults 25-54, while reallocating 20% of the TV buy to radio increases reach to 90%; SIGNAL HILL INSIGHTS research showing pharma disclaimers not to be perceived as a deterrent by listeners; three CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE case studies demonstrating effectiveness of AM/FM ads for pharmaceutical brands; and other studies showing brand equity lift from AM/FM radio.

