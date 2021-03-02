-
SiriusXM Pac-12 Radio To Air 2021 Football Schedule Reveal Special
March 2, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
SIRIUSXM PAC-12 RADIO, the streaming channel devoted to the PAC-12 college athletic conference, will simulcast TV's PAC-12 NETWORKS' "PAC-12 THIS MORNING" three-hour special TODAY (3/2) revealing the 2021 PAC-12 football schedule.
The show, hosted by GUY HABERMAN and YOGI ROTH, will air at 8a (PT) TODAY, with guests including PAC-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations MERTON HANKS and ten of the conference's head coaches.