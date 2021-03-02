Schedule Reveal

SIRIUSXM PAC-12 RADIO, the streaming channel devoted to the PAC-12 college athletic conference, will simulcast TV's PAC-12 NETWORKS' "PAC-12 THIS MORNING" three-hour special TODAY (3/2) revealing the 2021 PAC-12 football schedule.

The show, hosted by GUY HABERMAN and YOGI ROTH, will air at 8a (PT) TODAY, with guests including PAC-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations MERTON HANKS and ten of the conference's head coaches.

« see more Net News