WSOU's 'Under The Stars' Show Featuring Fall Out Boy Every Tuesday In March

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student-run Active Rock WSOU/ SOUTH ORANGE, NJ's “UNDER THE STARS” Pop-Punk/Emo/Post-Hardcore show that runs TUESDAY's from 10p-mid will featuring FALL OUT BOY every TUESDAY through the month, as the band celebrates turning 20 later this year.

“FALL OUT BOY is the band that personally got me into music”” said WSOU Promotions Dir. VALENTINO PETRARCA, who is also host of "Under the Stars" with co-host KATHERINE PATTON. “I remember receiving a vinyl of 'Folie a Deux' when I was 12 years old, and having it change my life. My entire career at WSOU would never had been possible without these guys and the music they made. This promotion is my way of giving back to a band that has given me, as well as millions of other kids, so much joy and community.”

During “FALL OUT BOY MONTH," listeners can hear the first five albums from the band on consecutive TUESDAYS, beginning TONIGHT (3/2).

