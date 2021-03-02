Live Streaming Event

The performers on the GRAMMY AWARDS "Premiere Ceremony" have been announced by the RECORDING ACADEMY. The show, hosted by three-time nominee JHENÉ AIKO, will include performances by nominees BURNA BOY, TERRI LYNE CARRINGTON + SOCIAL SCIENCE, JIMMY "DUCK" HOLMES, IGOR LEVIT, LIDO PIMIENTA, POPPY, and RUFUS WAINWRIGHT.

In addition, an all-nominee performance will honor the 50th anniversary of MARVIN GAYE's "Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)" with AFRO-PERUVIAN JAZZ ORCHESTRA, THANA ALEXA, JOHN BEASLEY, CAMILO, REGINA CARTER, ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, BEBEL GILBERTO, LUPITA INFANTE, SARAH JAROSZ, MYKAL KILGORE, LEDISI, MARIACHI SOL DE MEXICO DE JOSE HERNANDEZ, PJ MORTON, GREGORY PORTER, GRACE POTTER, SÄJE, GUSTAVO SANTAOLALLA (BAJOFONDO), ANOUSHKA SHANKAR, and KAMASI WASHINGTON.

At the ceremony, the first awards of the day will be presented by nominees BILL BURR, CHIKA, INFANTE, and JIMMY JAM.

The "Premiere Ceremony" will stream on GRAMMY.COM and FACEBOOK LIVE before the main event, which will air on CBS and PARAMOUNT+ MARCH 14th at 8p (ET).

