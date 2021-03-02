Garrett Michaels

Former THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK Contemporary Christian WEMI-WEMY/APPLETON-GREEN BAY, WI Network PD GARRETT MICHAELS has landed a new gig. VIDARE CREATIVE has welcomed GARRETT MICHAELS to the team as a Senior Fundraising Strategist. MICHAELS will work with stations to host and coach their fundraisers, as well as provide ongoing support to VIDARE'S “Fundraising 365” clients. “I'm super excited for this next season of ministry with VIDARE CREATIVE," MICHAELS said. "I can see how God has been preparing me throughout my career to be able to come alongside radio stations and other ministries in order to help them raise funds to continue sharing the Gospel. Having the opportunity to work daily with some of the nation’s top fundraisers at VIDARE CREATIVE is truly a dream come true!” MICHAELS starts on April 5th and can be reached at garrett@vidarecreative.com.

