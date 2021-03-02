Corday

On APRIL 1st, KELLY CORDAY will begin as the Program Director for Christian KCBI (ENCOURAGING MUSIC ... WORDS OF HOPE 90.9 FM)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH. She brings her major market and national network experience in programming, engagement, and as an air talent for benefit KCBI. KELLY will align the programming departments’ content creation with the cross-platform strategies of digital and mobile.

“KELLY understands the architecture of programming, as well as the needs and growth methods for air talent, having been successful in both,” said KCBI VP/Operations MATT AUSTIN. “I’m thrilled to have KELLY lead the existing high-level talent at this media ministry.”

KELLY commented, “I’m so honored GOD would align me with this incredibly talented team. What an exciting journey on which to be, to see how He will bring such great gifts together to reach His children with a message of hope found only in JESUS.”

« see more Net News