Fine

The FCC has proposed yet another fine against a station for filing a late license renewal application and has sent Notices of Violation to two FLORIDA stations for operating with excessive power.

The COUSHATTA TRIBE OF LOUISIANA is facing a $1,500 proposed fine for failing to file its license renewal application for low power FM KWRJ-LP/ELTON, LA on time; the licensee had a FEBRUARY 3, 2020 filing deadline but got the application in on MAY 29, 2020, without explanation.

Notices of Violation went out to CORNERSTONE BROADCASTING CORP. (W247AK/DELAND, FL) and SUCREMEDIA, INC. (WBVL-LP/KISSIMMEE, FL) for operating with excessive power, the latter interfering with ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT aviation frequencies.

