Amplify

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is promoting its online subscription platform NAB AMPLIFY with an "Early Access Bundle" available to those signing up before MARCH 31st that includes an upgraded subscription through the end of 2021, exclusive newsletter, and a free Exhibits Pass to the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS OCTOBER 9-13.

“NAB AMPLIFY was developed using insights and feedback collected from the NAB SHOW community,” said NAB SVP/Event Planning and Operations JUSTINE MCVANEY. “In response, we are focused on driving engagement as we roll out new features, content and opportunities for meaningful conversations and information sharing."

“At its core, NAB AMPLIFY is about connecting people, products and innovation. What makes it unique is our ability to cover the entire content ecosystem -- TV, radio, streaming, cinema and more -- on a global basis,” said NAB SVP/Business Development ERIC TRABB. “We are thrilled to connect our partners to this new interactive experiences that will expand their customer reach and create pathways to new audiences.”

« see more Net News