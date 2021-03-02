Expands CBS Audio Deal

CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP SALES has expanded its representation deal with CHS AUDIO to add sales for 10 podcasts. CMGS currently represents "CBS NEWS ON THE HOUR" on SIRIUSXM's P.O.T.U.S. channel and recently added CBS AUDIO's "FACING FORWARD WITH MARGARET BRENNAN" podcast.



“Throughout its history, the foundation of what has been called ‘the Tiffany Network’ has been CBS AUDIO,” said CMGS Managing Member SUE FREUND. “CBS AUDIO’s syndication lineup represents a fabulous opportunity not only for us but for advertisers who want to expand their reach and frequency efficiently even if they’re not currently utilizing audio in their marketing efforts.”

