Defendant

WESTWOOD ONE is suing LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS for patent infringement over LRN's voicetracking system.

The case, filed TODAY (3/2) in U.S. DISTRICT COURT in FORT WAYNE, IN, alleges that LRN violated WESTWOOD ONE's patents for its voicetracking system by offering the similar "Radio Velocity Control" hardware and software platform. The suit claims that LRN targeted former WESTWOOD ONE employees for hiring, naming five such WESTWOOD ONE veterans who "have knowledge of the workings of WESTWOOD’s patented program" and alleges that they "are presently attempting to use this knowledge to lure customers away from WESTWOOD by informing customers in the market that the LRN program is comparable."

The suit seeks an injunction, monetary judgment and treble damages, and costs and attorneys' fees, with a jury trial.

« see more Net News