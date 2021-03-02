Shane

ALL ACCESS congratulates WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist ELVIE SHANE and his wife, MANDI PAYTON, who announced they're expecting a baby girl in JULY. The baby is the couple's first child together, but joins SHANE's 14-year-old stepson, who is the topic of his debut single to Country radio, "My Boy."

"We've spent nine years waiting for the perfect time to have a baby, only to realize there is no such thing as the perfect time," SHANE and his wife told PEOPLE.com. "We're feeling beyond blessed and thankful to give 'our boy' a sister and bring this gift from GOD into the world."

