-
Elvie Shane And Wife Expecting Baby Girl
March 2, 2021 at 10:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS congratulates WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist ELVIE SHANE and his wife, MANDI PAYTON, who announced they're expecting a baby girl in JULY. The baby is the couple's first child together, but joins SHANE's 14-year-old stepson, who is the topic of his debut single to Country radio, "My Boy."
"We've spent nine years waiting for the perfect time to have a baby, only to realize there is no such thing as the perfect time," SHANE and his wife told PEOPLE.com. "We're feeling beyond blessed and thankful to give 'our boy' a sister and bring this gift from GOD into the world."