Another of syndicated tech host KIM KOMANDO's "Random Acts Of Kindness" helped a VIRGINIA food bank handle a flood of calls from patrons.

A listener on News-Talk WNIS-A/NORFOLK, Brother TIM LUKAN of the FIVE LOAVES FOOD BANK in NEWPORT NEWS, VA, called the show seeking help dealing with calls coming in at all hours and overloading him and his staff. KOMANDO assembled the resources to set up an auto-attendant in English and Spanish to take the calls, and is donating payment of the GOOGLE Voice fee for the food bank for as long as needed.

“(WESTSTAR IT Administrator) JOHN DAVILA and KIM KOMANDO are the BOMB!!!” said LUKAN in an email to the show. “Because of KIM, JOHN, and all your hard work, we have learned, we have increased our knowledge base of possible solutions to challenges, AND we are going to be able to serve the hungry of the VIRGINIA PENINSULA more efficiently and respond to questions faster.”

Read about the system KOMANDO set up for the food bank, with directions on how to do so for yourself, by clicking here.

