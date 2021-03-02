Callihan

REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has signed Country artist BRIAN CALLIHAN to a record deal. The GEORGIA native has written penned songs for DYLAN SCOTT, TRENT TOMLINSON, and HALFWAY TO HAZARD, among others, and released a self-titled studio album in FEBRUARY.

LONG ISLAND, NY-based marketing and sales firm COOL IS FOREVER CONSULTING will be involved in promoting CALLIHAN's music.

"I feel extremely blessed to sign with REVIVER RECORDS," said CALIIHAN. "DAVID ROSS [REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT Pres.] has a great team with a proven track record, so I’m really excited to see what the future brings and the great things we can accomplish together."

"I believe micro-managing creativity kills it," said ROSS. "To encourage creative brilliance, I strive to foster an atmosphere where it can thrive, and then I stay behind the scenes and let it happen. BRIAN CALLIHAN is a pure talent that has the capability to create music that stands out amongst his peers."

