BRAD HANSEN departed the OM position at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/Northern COLORADO last month. His duties had included programming Country KUAD (NEW COUNTRY 99.1)/FORT COLLINS, CO, in addition to oversight of Hot AC KKPL (99.9 THE POINT), Classic Hits KTRR (Retro 102.6), Alternative KMAX (94.3 THE X), and Top 40/Rhythmic KARS (POWER 102.9)/FT. COLLINS.

HANSEN joined the company in 2019 from the OM position at the five station CUMULUS/ALBUQUERQUE, where he was also PD of Country KRST (NET NEWS 12/3/18).

The KUAD web site now lists Assistant Brand Mgr./afternoon host MATT SPARX as Brand Mgr. No word from the company on whether that promotion is interim or official.

