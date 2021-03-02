Protecting Musicians' Workplaces

SHORE FIRE MEDIA is working with MUSICIANS FOR A SMOKEFREE TENNESSEE, a coalition dedicated to protecting musicians' workplaces, and encouraging fans to "take it outside" when it comes to smoking in music venues and bars. The coalition is endorsing a bill introduced in the TENNESSEE General Assembly that would allow cities to make their own stronger, smoke-free ordinances, increasing protections for indoor workplaces, particularly music venues and bars.

Other partners include VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, AMERICAN LUNG ASSOCIATION, NISSAN STADIUM, RYMAN AUDITORIUM, the RECORDING ACADEMY, MUSICARES, MARATHON MUSIC WORKS and more. Find more information here.

