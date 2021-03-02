(Photo: Adrian Boot/Tosh Holdings LLC)

ALL ACCESS is sad to report the passing of Reggae Icon and founding member of THE WAILERS, BUNNY WAILER at the age of 73.

ROLLING STONE reported WAILER’s manager, MAXINE STOWE, confirmed that WAILER died TUESDAY (3/2) at the MEDICAL ASSOCIATES HOSPITAL in KINGSTON, JAMAICA. No cause of death was given, but WAILER had been in and out of the hospital since suffering his second stroke, in 2020.

WAILER was a member of the original WAILERS trio with BOB MARLEY and PETER TOSH. While MARLEY and TOSH served as the WAILERS’ primary singers and songwriters, BUNNY played an indispensable role in providing harmonies to the trio’s songs.

WAILER eventually embarked on a solo career with the release of BLACKHEART MAN which marked the beginning of a prolific and fruitful career for WAILER, who would win the GRAMMY for Best Reggae Album three times in the Nineties, for 1991’s TIME WILL TELL: A TRIBUTE TO BOB MARLEY, 1995’s CRUCIAL! ROOTS CLASSICS, and the 1997’s all-star HALL OF FAME: A TRIBUTE TO BOB MARLEY’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY.

WAILER told AFROPOP in 2016, “THE WAILERS are responsible for THE WAILERS sound. BOB, PETER, and myself: We are totally responsible for THE WAILERS sound, and what THE WAILERS brought to the world, and left as a legacy.”

