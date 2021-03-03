Expands In Indonesia

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING announced TUESDAY (3/2) it is expanding into INDONESIA and launching SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING INDONESIA (SMPI). The independent publishing company will be dedicated to the development and promotion of INDONESIAN songwriters both locally and around the world.

SMPI will work closely with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT INDONESIA (SMEI) and other music publishers and associations to foster international networks and partnerships for INDONESIAN composers and songwriters, as well as develop new, creative projects that bring together international and INDONESIAN repertoire for both local and global appeal.

GUY HENDERSON, President, International, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING said, “We are delighted to launch in INDONESIA. As the first international publishing company to establish itself in the country we look forward to developing the careers of INDONESIAN songwriters, including domestically, across ASIA and around the world. We also look forward to the many opportunities that this exciting and interesting market can create for our global roster of songwriters.”

CAROL NG, Regional Managing Director, ASIA, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING added, “With the expansion of INDONESIA’s digital markets, having a dedicated international and independent publishing company established in the country for the first time that can work with a wide range of record companies, music publishers and associations, is a huge win for INDONESIAN songwriters and composers.”

ARIEL FUNG, EVP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT SOUTH EAST ASIA also said, “This is an exciting development to have SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING established in INDONESIA for our artists and songwriters. With the fast-paced growth of INDONESIAN repertoire, more and more songwriters are looking for a stand-alone music publishing company, with high value global networks and expertise.”

