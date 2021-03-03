Joe Armenia Named Director Of Creative Partnerships



Social Audio Platform STATIONHEAD announced TUESDAY (3/2) former SOUNDCLOUD exec JOE ARMENIA, will join the team as Director of Creative Partnerships. He'll be responsible for recruiting top creators / influencers to develop shows for the platform.

STATIONHEAD, founded by recording artist RYAN STAR, allows people around the world to connect and create with voice and music and provides the ability for anyone to become a host of their own audio show. STATIONHEAD allows users to play music without the worry of rights infringement, take listener calls and interact with fans. Today, major recording artists such as TREY SONGZ and FRANCIS & THE LIGHTS have used the platform to connect with fans, and creators have generated over 300k broadcasts listened to by fans in more than 170 countries.

Stationhead sits at the intersection of the streaming, podcasting, and creator economies, which combined is a $142B industry. As Director of Creator Partnerships, JOE will be responsible for recruiting some of today’s best creators and influencers to develop shows for the platform and create unique live experiences only available on STATIONHEAD, adding to the more than 6,000 STATIONHEAD hosts already streaming. He will report to MURRAY LEVISON, STATIONHEAD’s COO.

Joe said in a statement, “I have always had a passion for finding innovative ways for creators to connect with fans, and STATIONHEAD uniquely offers that. STATIONHEAD has first to market advantage and has built the patented technology to revolutionize the traditional radio model into a truly social audio experience. I am excited to work with top creators as they connect with fans around the world on STATIONHEAD.”



STATIONHEAD's CEO RYAN STAR added, “We are reinventing the future of live radio, and a critical part of our strategy is to bring the best creators to the platform to do what they do best, create engaging experiences. STATIONHEAD makes it possible for anyone to host their own show with no institutionalized barriers to entry. JOE has a proven track record of building these types of programs for some of the biggest influencers in the audio industry and we look forward to him bringing his experience to STATIONHEAD."

