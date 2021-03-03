Feid

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed GRAMMY nominated LATIN artist FEID to an exlusive worldwide publishing deal. FEID has received LATIN GRAMMY Award nominations two years in a row for Best Urban Music Album for his second studio album ‘19,’ and 2020’s ‘FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.)’ which includes the hit “Porfa” featuring fellow UMPG collaborator JUSTIN QUILES.

FEID brings to UMPG a catalog spanning nearly 200 songs. FEID (SALOMON VILLADA HOYOS) has written for or collaborated with artists including ÁLVARO DÍAZ, ANITTA, CD9, DALEX, DE LA GHETTO, ESTEMAN, GREEICY, LALI ESPÓSITO, LENNY TAVAREZ, MANUEL TURIZO, MATT HUNTER, MICKAEL CARREIRA, NACHO, PEDRO CAPÓ, PISO 21, REYKON, SEBASTIÁN YATRA, SIE7E, TAINY, THALÍA, VITÃO, XIMENA XARIÑANA and ZION & LENNOX.

ALEXANDRA LIOUTIKOFF, UMPG President for LATIN AMERICA and US LATIN, said: “We are so proud to have supported FEID from the beginning. To have witnessed his prolific songwriter output, and his rise from go-to songwriter for various artists to successful solo artist, simply evidences his admirable work ethic. UMPG is the best home for this exciting partnership.”

FEID added, “I’m so happy to be part of my UMPG crew, they’ve always shown me love and have introduced me to new producers who have been crucial for the development of my career. I’m going to keep pushing harder and writing so many more songs to become a better artist, producer and songwriter. I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

